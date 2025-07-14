Briel, labor professor to speak at July 19 Democrats event

(File photo) An aerial view of the fall colors at Buffalo Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

State Rep. Murri Briel and labor professor Robert Bruno will be the main speakers at the La Salle Democrats’ annual picnic on Saturday, July 19.

The public is invited to purchase tickets and attend the BBQ from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, July 19 at Buffalo Rock State Park.

Briel represents the 76th district and was elected in November 2024.

Bruno is director of the Labor Education Program and a professor of labor and employment, as well as the director of the Project for Middle Class Renewal in the School of Labor and Employment Relations at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The event includes burgers, hot dogs, a cake walk, face painting, 50/50 drawing, kids’ games and raffle baskets.

Proceeds to benefit Democratic candidates in La Salle County.

Tickets cost $20 per person and $40 per family.

Become a gold-level sponsor by donating $1,000 (includes up to 40 tickets); silver-level sponsor by donating $500 (includes up to 20 tickets); or bronze-level sponsor by donating $250 (includes up to 10 tickets);

Purchase tickets online or become a sponsor by visiting https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2025lcdannualbbq

Tickets can also be paid for at the event or mail a check to PO Box 591, Ottawa, IL 61350.