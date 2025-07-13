Local author Noah Hollinger to hold book signing July 26 in Oswego

Local first-time author and former librarian Noah Hollinger will debut his fantasy book “The Storyteller’s Guild: The Bag of Secrets” at a book signing 1 p.m. July 26 at Barnes & Noble in Oswego. (Photo provided by Julie)

Local first-time author and former librarian Noah Hollinger will debut his fantasy book “The Storyteller’s Guild: The Bag of Secrets” at a book signing 1 p.m. July 26 at Barnes & Noble in Oswego.

Hollinger is a graduate from Full Sail University with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing. He focuses on writing for young readers, particularly in the fantasy genre. He recently established his self-publishing business Quill & Cottage and is currently working on the second installment of The Storyteller’s Guild series.

Available now on Paperback, hardcover and ebook.

Copies are available at Barnes & Noble, Oswego and Prairie Fox Bookstore in Ottawa. Learn more on the Quill & Cottage Facebook page.