L-P High’s first floor closed after Sunday fire

The first floor of La Salle-Peru Township High School is temporarily closed after a fire in the maintenance shop on Sunday morning sent smoke into the first floor.

Dr. Steven Wrobleski posted a bulletin Sunday on L-P’s Facebook page advising that while the building’s fire suppression system “worked as designed and the fire did not spread beyond the maintenance area,” the first floor will remain off limits for professional cleaning and remediation on Monday, July 14.

“This includes no athletic program access to the locker rooms, weight room, and cardio room, along with all other first-floor facilities,” Wrobleski said. “The second and third floors of the main building will be open.”

Students who attend summer school classes on the first floor should report to the principal’s office on Monday to be directed to a temporary classroom location, he said.

Reached by phone on Sunday, Wrobleski said there are no preliminary findings yet on what might have caused the fire.

“We are very grateful to the La Salle, Peru, Oglesby and Utica fire departments for their rapid response and efforts to extinguish the fire. Thanks to Tim Tomminello, our director of building and grounds, Mike Carter, our assistant director, and members of our building and grounds staff for their quick response and arrival at the building.”

Wrobleski said any questions may be directed to him at 815-223-2373 or swrobleski@lphs.net.