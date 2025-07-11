IVCC to host open house July 22 for prospective students

Prospective students can explore Illinois Valley Community College during a summer open house from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

Prospective students can explore Illinois Valley Community College during a summer open house from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22.

The event will begin with a panel of students sharing their experiences with academics and campus life and offering advice for success in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre, according to a news release.

“You will see our campus from a student’s perspective,” Tom Quigley, Director of Enrollment Services, said.

Following the student panel session, an information fair will feature program coordinators, faculty and student services representatives answering questions about majors and resources. There will also be campus tours, a station to fill out a college application, T-shirt giveaways and a snack station, the news release said.

“Explore is a great opportunity for prospective students to learn more about our academic programs, meet our dedicated faculty and staff and experience firsthand the supportive environment that makes IVCC a great start for their higher education journey,” Quigley said.

Attendance is encouraged for anyone considering enrolling in the fall. To register for the open house, visit ivcc.edu/explore. Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 18.