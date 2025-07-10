July 10, 2025
Vacation Bible School scheduled at Harvest Baptist Church in Ottawa

By Shaw Local News Network
Harvest Baptist Church will host its annual Vacation Bible School later this month, with the theme of “Wonder Junction – Marvel at Jesus, Live for His Glory.” (Erin Henze)

Harvest Baptist Church will host its annual Vacation Bible School later this month, with the theme of “Wonder Junction – Marvel at Jesus, Live for His Glory.”

Classes will be from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening, July 29 through Aug. 1, at the church, located at 420 E. Stevenson Road in Ottawa.

The school will include Bible stories, singing, skits, games, crafts, a light meal and prizes. The program is open to children ages 5 to 12. Admission is free.

Children are encouraged to bring pennies each day for the “penny march,” with proceeds supporting a missionary.

Registration is required by July 21. Families can sign up online at www.harvestbaptistchurchottawa.com or by calling Pastor Paul at 815-579-9510. The church is located just east of Walmart.

