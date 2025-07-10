Vacation Bible School scheduled at Harvest Baptist Church in Ottawa

Harvest Baptist Church will host its annual Vacation Bible School later this month, with the theme of “Wonder Junction – Marvel at Jesus, Live for His Glory.” (Erin Henze)

Harvest Baptist Church will host its annual Vacation Bible School later this month, with the theme of “Wonder Junction – Marvel at Jesus, Live for His Glory.”

Classes will be from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening, July 29 through Aug. 1, at the church, located at 420 E. Stevenson Road in Ottawa.

The school will include Bible stories, singing, skits, games, crafts, a light meal and prizes. The program is open to children ages 5 to 12. Admission is free.

Children are encouraged to bring pennies each day for the “penny march,” with proceeds supporting a missionary.

Registration is required by July 21. Families can sign up online at www.harvestbaptistchurchottawa.com or by calling Pastor Paul at 815-579-9510. The church is located just east of Walmart.