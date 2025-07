The Seatonville Community Church will host a Sundae Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 13. (Photo provided by Sundae Funday)

SEATONVILLE - The Seatonville Community Church will host a Sundae Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 13.

Families are welcome for an afternoon of fellowship, fun, and food. Chicago-style hot dogs, banana splits, and ice cream sundaes will be served for free. Games also will be available for children

The church is located at 110 U.S. Route 6 in Seatonville.

For more information, call 815-894-2697.