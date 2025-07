Ottawa announced that the intersection of Congress and Green streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 11. The intersection is expected to reopen by the middle of next week. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The intersection of Congress and Green streets on the east side of Ottawa is scheduled to be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, July 11, for a Nicor Gas main replacement project, weather permitting.

The closure is expected to remain in place for the entire day.

Limited access in the area may continue Monday and Tuesday to allow construction equipment and trucks to complete the work, according to a city news release.

The intersection is expected to reopen to all traffic by midweek.