Infinity Food & Art Festival returns to Ottawa on July 12 with local food, artists

(File photo) Large crowds visited some of the 21 food trucks and sampled a variety of cuisines during the Infinity Food Truck Festival last year. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The Infinity Food & Art Festival returns to downtown Ottawa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 12, bringing a mix of food trucks and local art to the Jordan Block.

The annual festival is set to feature more than a dozen food trucks and vendors, offering a variety of options including Arnold’s Tacos, EJ Pierogi, Sausage Fest, Flo’s on Pulaski, Big Al’s All Shook Up Lemonade, Little O’s Frozen Treats, La Michoacana, Smoothie Hut and Scripture Bread LLC.

In addition to food, the festival will showcase local artists and craftspeople.

Scheduled artists include The Enchanted Weaver, Artie Bee Dyes, The Creative Jenn’s, Kriz Toy Creations, Spirited Stone, Robert McCullough Photo Art and Shalott Tower Handwovens, among others.

Families also can enjoy interactive activities such as the returning Junior Chef Make & Take station. Free aprons will be given to participants, and registration will be available on-site during the festival.

For more information, visit the Infinity Premier Innovations Facebook page.