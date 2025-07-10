Engle Lane Theatre to present ‘The Music Man Jr.’ starting July 13

Cast members rehearse a scene from The Music Man Jr. at Engle Lane Theatre in Streator. The show opens Saturday, July 13, and runs through Thursday, July 18. (Photo provided by Engle Lane Theatre)

Engle Lane Theatre in Streator will showcase a cast of young talent this month with its upcoming production of “The Music Man Jr.,” a youth adaptation of the classic Broadway musical.

Set in the early 1900s in River City, Iowa, "The Music Man Jr." follows traveling salesman Harold Hill as he attempts to con the townspeople into purchasing instruments for a boy band he never intends to form.

His plan begins to unravel when local librarian Marian Paroo sees through the scheme.

Shelby Domoleczny, who plays Marian Paroo, said the production highlights the talent of young local performers.

“We have such a wide display of young talent, and it’s really inspiring to see,” Domoleczny said. “I think it’s important for people in our community to see what our young people can do.”

Domoleczny said portraying Marian has been a memorable experience.

“It’s my first lead, and it’s been so much fun bringing Marian to life. She’s such an awesome lady,” Domoleczny said.

Performances will run Saturday, July 12, and continue from Monday, July 14, through Thursday, July 17.

Tickets are available on the theater’s website or in person at the box office, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.