The verdict is in: Stage 212’s ‘Legally Blonde’ is big fun

Elle, played by Serena Rogers and Warner Huntington III, played by Eric Masini act out a scene during a rehearsal of Legally Blonde on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Boy meets girl. Boy and girl fall in love. Boy goes to law school without her. Girl, undaunted, applies to law school and outshines him.

The story is “Legally Blonde” and the protagonist, Elle, does not at first seem to have the makings of a legal scholar. Elle’s surprising aptitude for law yields a funny and energetic show set to uptempo music.

Put another way, it was perfect for Stage 212. The La Salle theater company wanted a crowd-pleaser for its final adult show (a children’s production still is forthcoming) before workers begin a massive renovation this autumn.

Producer Tori Duttlinger said “Legally Blonde” has been fun to stage but has nonetheless presented challenges. The musical was adapted from a 2001 hit film starring Reese Witherspoon and became a hit on the stage, but it’s surprisingly intricate production with a large volume of costume changes and props.

The cast of Legally Blonde act out a scene during a rehearsal on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Aside from trying to navigate the show’s many moving parts, Duttlinger’s principal concern was finding the right performer to portray Elle. Despite the character’s seemingly ditzy facade, Elle is no part for a rank amateur.

“One thing going into casting that we were nervous about was finding Elle because just the vocal demands that part has are so demanding,” Duttlinger said. “She also very rarely leaves the stage. When she does, it’s real quick to do a costume change, and she’s right back on stage.”

Fortunately, she and director Kevin Alleman found the perfect Elle. Serena Rogers was thoroughly familiar with the screen and stage versions of “Legally Blonde,” having performed in a 2013 production at Engle Lane Theatre in Streator. As soon as Rogers learned Stage 212 was looking for an Elle, she made a beeline to the auditions.

“This is my dream role in my dream show, and it has been for a very long time,” Rogers said. “I’m energized and pumped. I’m ready to bring it to an audience.”

Rogers acknowledged the part is physically demanding. Between the singing, dancing and comic delivery she’s had to do pilates and yoga to build up her stamina.

Actually, all cast members needed to bolster their energy to keep pace with the brisk dialogue, music and choreography.

(From left) Jamie Parks, Lainey Johns, Enid Hoopes and Emma Woulfe act out a scene during a rehearsal of Legally Blonde on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

“I’m sweating every day, I can say that for sure,” said Frederick Davis, who plays Emmett. “We’re all kind of getting in the groove and the flow of things. So things are consistently moving in the right direction.”

Director Kevin J. Alleman agreed “Legally Blonde” is the most complex production he’s ever tackled. Despite the logistical challenges, Alleman said the production has been fun for the cast and will be fun for the audience.

“I love ‘Legally Blonde’ because it’s just so high energy,” Alleman said. “It is positive. The whole show is just very happy.”

Rounding out the cast are Nora Maier as Margot Chapman, Olivia Bergfeld as Serena McGuire, Aliha Diaz as Pilar Moore, Eric Masini as Warner Huntington III, Elizabeth Raiter as Enid Hoops, Ashley Hurst as Vivienne Kensington, Reid Tomasson as Professor Callahan, Megan Zomboracz as Paulette Buonufonte and Jaime Parks as Brooke Taylor-Wyndham.

The featured ensemble includes Austin Allbert, Douglas Alleman, Forrest Boes, James Hoehn, Lauryn Barla, Sydney Ganskop, Lainey Johns, Ivy Soens and Emma Woulfe. The ensemble includes Susan Hagerty, Spencer Kain, Nathan Leffers and Nina Leffers.

Assisting Alleman and Duttlinger are choreographer Hanna Pohar, assistant choreographer Ivy Soens, production assistant Ella Johns, stage manager Jenn Masini and crew members Mary Craven and Ariana Lesman.

“Legally Blonde” will be presented July 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle.

Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $22 each and can be purchased by visiting the box office Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org .