Strong spring season sends Sherrard to third BCR Three Rivers All-Sports championship

Sherrard used a strong spring season to polish off its third BCR Three Rivers All-Sports Race championship in four years.

First-place finishes in baseball and girls track this spring helped lead Sherrard to 83 total points, outdistancing the Tigers of Princeton (77.5) by 5.5 points for the 2024-25 crown.

Also this school year, Sherrard gained first-place finishes in both boys and girls basketball and swept the boys and girls cross country championships.

Princeton won the Three Rivers wrestling championship and shared the Three Rivers East girls basketball title with Kewanee. The Tigers have never won the Three Rivers All-Sports championship.

Riverdale, which won its first BCR Three Rivers Conference All-Sports Championship in 2023-24, finished third at 73 followed by Mercer County (63) and Erie-Prophetstown (59).

Mendota (39) finished 10th and Hall (36) was 11th.

Sherrard's Emily Dormire leads off first base during the Class 2A Chillicothe Sectional softball semifinals against St. Bede. The Tigers won their third BCR Three Rivers Conference All-Sports Championship in four years. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Med)

Each school is awarded points for its finishes based on the number of teams in that sport. Most sports are split by divisions, rewarding a first-place finish with six points, a second-place finish with five points, etc. A first-place finish in sports with a full conference nets 12 points.

This is the eighth year the BCR Three Rivers Conference All-Sports Championship has been rewarded, with two years (2019-20/2020-21) lost to COVID-19.

Rockridge won the first championship in 2015-16 followed by a two-year run by Newman (2016-17, 2017-18), Orion in 2018-19, Sherrard in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and Riverdale in 2023-24.

A look at the final 2024-25 standings