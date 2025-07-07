Ottawa’s Ethan Farabaugh stars for Great Britain National 12Us

Ethan Farabaugh (20) is surrounded by 12U Great Britain Baseball National Team teammates as the Ottawa ballplayer jumps on home plate during the 2025 World Baseball Softball Confederation Europe Championship played in Janossomorja, Hungary. (Provided by Lili Jaksy/WBSC)

The 12U Great Britain Baseball National Team, featuring Ottawa’s Ethan Farabaugh in a starring role, didn’t win a championship this past week at the 2025 World Baseball Softball Confederation Europe Championship played in Janossomorja, Hungary.

They did, however, reach not only the championship game of the tournament held over the Fourth of July weekend, but their goal of earning a promotion to the A Pool for the next edition of the WBSC Europe Championship.

And at the head of the pack was Farabaugh.

Ethan – the son of Kane and Joanne Farabaugh and younger brother of Lucas Farabaugh, an incoming senior at Ottawa High School and 2025 Times All-Area Baseball second-teamer who has also represented Great Britain in European tournaments – is eligible to play for Great Britain because of his mother being a native.

For the tournament, Farabaugh batted 9 for 11 (a tournament-leading .818 average) with five extra-base hits including two home runs, five RBIs and four intentional walks. On the mound, the young Ottawan recorded two wins and carried a 0.64 earned-run average and 25 strikeouts over his 9 1/3 innings pitched. He pitched wins over Romania and Poland, the latter a combined no-hitter in which he struck out 15 and recorded 17 of the game’s 18 outs before being relieved due to pitch-count restrictions.

The Great Britain U12s defeated Romania 13-3, Slovakia 13-10 and Poland 2-0 before falling in the championship contest, 14-4 to Spain.

Ethan Farabaugh will be entering Shepherd Middle School in Ottawa this fall.