La Salle County sheriff announces anti-speeding campaign

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it is participating in a campaign to crack down on speeding, beginning Tuesday, July 8.

In a press release, Sheriff Adam Diss announced a partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up traffic safety efforts across the state to reduce speeding.

Throughout the month of July, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for speeding, as well as other traffic violations.

“Over the past few years, we have seen an increase in careless and risky driving. No matter how safe of a driver you think you may be, speeding is dangerous,” said Sheriff Adam Diss. “Speed limits aren’t a suggestion – they are the law.”

During the speed limit enforcement campaign, officers will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits. Offenders will be stopped and ticketed, especially where many speed-related crashes occur. The goal is to save lives.

Stepped-up patrols will be seen throughout La Salle County and the state through July 31.

The speed enforcement effort is part of the “Speeding Catches Up With You” campaign and is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT. It also supports IDOT’s broader “It’s Not a Game” media campaign.