Jammin’ at the Clock celebrates 10 years with special concert at City Park

(File photo) Dancers hit the streets Friday, July 26, 2024, during the Jammin' at the Clock performance of Tecalitan y Nora on Monroe Street at Heritage Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

“Jammin’ at the Clock” will celebrate its 10th anniversary this Friday with a special concert at City Park’s Plumb Pavilion, instead of Heritage Park, in Streator.

The concert will feature Dancin’ Queen, an ABBA tribute band known for its energetic performances.

The concert is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, July 11. However, attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot. Ushers will be available to help assist with seating.

Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs, coolers with beverages and picnic baskets with snacks or sandwiches to enjoy the outdoor performance.

As always, the concert is free to attend.