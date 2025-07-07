Illinois Valley Cursillo to meet July 12 in Peterstown

Illinois Valley Cursillo will hold an evening of food and fellowship Saturday, July 12 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Peterstown, south of Mendota. (Derek Barichello)

A potluck dinner and program begins at 6 p.m. in the parish gym, followed by Mass at 7:30 p.m. in the church at 3888 First Road. Emcee will be Don Liesse and the speaker will be Joanie Morse.

Guests are welcome.

Cursillo members are reminded of the diocesan-wide Ultreya celebrating 60 years of Cursillo in the Peoria Diocese on Saturday, July 19 at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 607 N.E. Madison Ave., Peoria.

Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Louis Tylka beginning at 5 p.m., followed by food and fellowship in the Spalding Pastoral Center.