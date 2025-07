The Utica Fr. Marquette Council of the Knights of Columbus donated $2,000 to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry’s “Feeding the Future” fund drive as they begin their move to a larger facility on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Peru. Gathered to present the check were(from left) Utica Knights Jim Polizzi, Chuck Voreis, Mike Brown, Greg Scullans, Illinois Valley Food Pantry executive director Mary Jo Credi, and Utica Grand Knight Eddie Pat Brown. (Photo provided)

The Utica Fr. Marquette Council of the Knights of Columbus donated $2,000 to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry’s “Feeding the Future” fund drive as they begin their move to a larger facility on Tuesday, July 1, in Peru.

The pantry, currently located inside a building it has been renting at 122 Wright St., La Salle, has purchased the former Hoover’s Manufacturing Company building at 4133 Progress Blvd. in Peru and will be moving there later this year. The pantry finalized the sale on June 20.