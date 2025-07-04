Bureau County 4-H Fair set for July 7-12

Audra Wasilewski of Sheffield has her rock collection judged by Lorraine Folske and Aaron Fishbum during the Bureau County 4-H Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2023 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau County 4-H Fair will take place July 7-12, with kids from across the county showcasing their projects in a variety of categories.

The fair begins Monday, July 7, with clothing and sewing judging at 5 p.m. at the University of Illinois Extension Office.

General project judging begins Thursday, July 10, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, with exhibit buildings opening at 7:30 a.m. and judging starting at 9 a.m.

Morning judging includes foods, food decorating, crops, horticulture, natural resources and weather projects.

Afternoon judging features photography, animal and veterinary sciences, computers, eSports, exploratory, robotics, health, electricity, interior design, journalism, performing arts, woodworking, video and workforce preparation.

The dog obedience show will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the 4-H Fashion Revue, themed “4-H is Out of This World,” at 5:30 p.m.

Exhibit buildings close at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, July 11, exhibit buildings reopen at 7:30 a.m., with judging for visual arts in the morning.

Afternoon events include aerospace, bicycle, cat show, citizenship, Cloverbud projects, intercultural studies, babysitting, college and career readiness, leadership, small engines, welding and tractor projects.

Livestock weigh-ins begin at 3 p.m., with the sheep show at 4 p.m. and swine show at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 12, marks the final day of the fair. All livestock must be in pens by 8 a.m. The dairy show begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the horse, poultry and rabbit shows at 9 a.m.

The market beef show starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by breeding beef and bucket calves. The waterfowl and pigeon show will be held at 1 p.m.

Full schedules will be posted at the fairgrounds. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request at registration.

For more information, contact University of Illinois Extension at 815-224-0889.