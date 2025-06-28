Grand Ridge house-trailer destroyed in Saturday fire

A Grand Ridge man was evacuated before a Saturday afternoon fire consumed his house trailer, which was deemed a total loss.

Grand Ridge firefighters were dispatched at 12:29 p.m. to 1373 Route 71 after a structure fire that prompted Grand Ridge to activate its box alarm.

There were no injuries first-responders. Grand Ridge Fire Chief Tim Geiger said the lone occupant was treated at the scene and released.

Grand Ridge was assisted by Ottawa Fire, Utica Fire & EMS, Wallace Fire and Leonore Fire. Conservation police and the Illinois Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control.

Traffic on Route 71 was closed in both directions while firefighters were on scene. Vehicles were diverted past Catlin Park during the firefighting effort.