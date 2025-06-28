2025 NewsTribune Boys Track & Field Athletes of the Year: BV’s Landon Hulsing and Princeton’s Ian Morris

Bureau Valley's Landon Hulsing (left) and Princeton's Ian Morris brought home state championships in the discus to Bureau County. Morris won the 2A title while Hulsing set a school record to win the 1A crown. (Mike Vaughn)

One county, two state champions.

Bureau County had a state track finals this spring like none other when it produced not one but two state champions in the same event.

Ian Morris won Princeton’s first state discus championship in 34 years, taking the Class 2A title, the 10th state championship in track and field in school history,

In the ring next to him, Bureau Valley senior Landon Hulsing made off with the 1A state discus crown, the Storm’s first state champion in 13 years.

Both were amazed to take part in such a historic moment, even if they didn’t get to watch one another.

“We were throwing at the same time, so we didn’t really get to watch each other. Would have been sweet to watch him,” Morris said. “It was awesome just to represent our community. We have great support. It’s a testament to both of our coaches. We have great programs. I’m glad to bring it back to a community that supported us so much.”

“I think it’s amazing. That’s not typical. It’s crazy to have one, but to have two in the same event is just crazy. Just goes to show we have good throwing around here,” Hulsing said.

For their shared accomplishment as state champions, Morris and Hulsing are the 2025 NewsTribune Boys Track & Field Co-Athletes of the Year.

On a mission

Morris made state in each of the past two years, but left empty handed. This year he was determined to make it happen.

“Went down there past two years throwing not great. This year, something changed,” he said. “Our coaches put in my mind we could do it and it clicked. It was amazing. It was a really good feeling.”

He knew his winning throw of 175-9 (53.38 meters) was good, but not that good.

“It felt good, I didn’t think it was that far, though,” he said. “Technique was getting better throughout the year, and at the end there it felt really good. Felt good out of the hand. The mark was awesome. Felt super excited.”

Princeton's Ian Morris competes in discus during the IHSA Class 2A Boys Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

What made it interesting was Morris was looking up at freshman teammate Landen Hoffman until the last throw.

“When he threw that 52 (meters), we were like, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to win this thing,’” Morris said. “He is insane. I’m excited to see how far he goes. I felt a little bad taking out from him, but he’s got three more years.”

Hulsing even surprised himself at state with his winning toss of 187 feet,7 inches (57.19m).

“My best this season going in was a 51-something and then to throw a 57 (meters) was just insane,” he said. “I didn’t even hear the mark … I knew it was a good throw. I knew it was above 50 (meters). Heard my parents freaking out, and my coaches were super excited. And I was super excited.

“It didn’t feel any different. Your best throws never feel like your best throws. Then I heard the mark and I was just super happy. Was afraid somebody would come back to beat it later but it was pretty safe.”

Breaking the school record held by 2001 state champ Mike Behrens (169-7) by 18 feet was icing on the cake.

“Beginning of year, my goal was to qualify for state in high jump and discus and then it kind of changed to break the school record in discus because I was close,” he said. “Going into state, I didnt know if this was possible because I wasn’t there yet. I knew it would take just one good throw. When I found out I exceeded it by quite a bit I was super excited.

“To have the school record is huge. I’ll come back and see that in a couple years.”

Going to state in shot put was also an unexpected bonus.

“Shot put was interesting. Me and my coach (Dan DeVenney) didn’t have any expectations in shot put,” he said. “We wanted to focus on discus because that’s my main event. So really in shot put, I just went down there to have fun. I did better than sectionals, which is really all I can ask for and for throwing the past couple years it was fun.”

Bureau Valley's Landon Hulsing throws discus during the IHSA Class 1A Boys Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Strong in tradition

Both the Storm and Tigers have strong tradition when it comes to the throws.

Bureau Valley has produced eight state medalists in throws with 13 state medals since it formed in 1995-96. PHS has produced 17 state individual medalists in throws dating back to 1980 with a total of 29 state medals.

“Bureau Valley has a good history in track. I saw I was the fourth state champion,” Hulsing said. “Our team has been really good this year. Just competing for them is an honor. I know there’s a lot of eyes looking at me, a lot of younger kids, older kids, people who graduated, the community.

“Everybody’s really connected and track’s not the most popular sport. Winning a state championship … they’re excited about it.”

Morris became the third state champion in throws in school history, just the second in discus since Greg Groat won both throws in 1991.

“We have a very rich history. Our throwing’s always been great,” Morris said. “Our coaching is just next level. [Curtis Odell] knows exactly what works best for us. It’s awesome to be able to carry on that after Payne [Miller], Bennett [Williams], [Grant] Foes and Greg Groat back in the day. It’s just awesome to keep that tradition going.”

Next chapter

Morris has been accepted into the Air Force Academy and is hopeful to make the track and field team as a walk-on in the shot put next year.

“I’ve talked to the coach and he said I’ve met the walk-on’s standards. So, I’m just going to go there and try out and see how I do. See if they take me. It’d be a real good opportunity if I could do that,” Morris said, who is excited to be reunited with former teammate Bennett Williams, who is on the Air Force football team.

Hulsing’s next chapter is a bit up in the air. He gave some consideration to playing basketball in college, but believes track is his best ticket, most likely throwing for Sauk where his sister Jillian ran.

“I would like to go somewhere. I’m just kind of seeing my options right now,” he said. “Part of me still wanted to play basketball, but I think winning state definitely helps push for track more. My coach has been reaching out for me. I thank him for that.”