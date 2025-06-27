State Sen. Sue Rezin closing Peru office in Westclox Building

(File photo) State Sen. Sue Rezin is closing her Peru office through a restructuring of offices in her district. In 2023, she responded to the closing of St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley from the Westcloz Building. (Scott Anderson)

State Sen. Sue Rezin announced that her district office inside the Westclox Building in Peru is permanently closing.

Rezin said in an email Friday that the choice to close the office was part of a realignment of the office’s budget and operations following the redrawing of her Senate District.

“We made the decision to restructure our staffing locations to best serve the district,” she said.

Rezin’s Senate district covers much of the Illinois Valley, along with parts of Grundy, Kendall and DeKalb counties.

Senior Communications Strategist Marcus J. Durrett said in an email that there will still be a smaller space within the Westclox Building for the senator’s staff to host upcoming traveling office hours.

“Starting in August, our staff will hold office hours twice a month to ensure we remain accessible and responsive to the needs of local constituents,” Rezin said.

Offices in DeKalb and Morris will remain open.

“We’ve truly enjoyed our time in the historic Westclox Building and are incredibly grateful to the ownership for allowing us to maintain a continued, though smaller, presence there,” Rezin said.