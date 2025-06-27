Putnam County Historical Society Spring program to feature Vietnam War Veteran

An aerial view on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 of the village of Hennepin.

The Putnam County Historical Society’s Spring Program will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the Meeting House, 403 Old Hwy 26, in Hennepin.

Raymond Torres of Sterling will speak about his experiences in Vietnam and his life after returning from the war, according to a news release. Torres, a U.S. Navy Corpsman, was deployed to Vietnam in the fall of 1967. He was assigned to a Marine Corps company during the intense fighting at the Khe Sanh siege, where he was injured by a grenade and evacuated.

According to the news release, since the war, Torres has shared his story in presentations and as part of documentaries for the History Channel, the Veterans History Project and submissions to Congress.

The event is free and open to the public. The Meeting House is handicapped accessible.