Marseilles man faces up to 10 years in stolen gun plea

A Marseilles man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to two felonies stemming from the theft of a firearm.

Assistant, 29, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a blind plea to one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Possession of a stolen firearm is a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison. Unlawful possession of a weapon is a Class 3 felony carrying two to 10 years.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 24 before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.

However, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder said attorneys have reached an agreed sentence that will be presented Oct. 24 – unless Czerekaviczius fails to show or commits a new offense, which would negate any deal.

Czerekaviczius will have an opportunity then to address the judge before sentencing.

He was charged after a Marseilles resident reported that a .45-caliber Glock was stolen from his truck on July 21, 2023.

Police later were alerted to a Marseilles resident who said he let Czerekaviczius stay at his place and saw him with a .45-caliber pistol. A search warrant of the residence yielded the gun along with personal items belonging to Czerekaviczius.