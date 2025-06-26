Reddick Library in Ottawa to host nature hikes, crafts and games July 7–12

Reddick Library in Ottawa is set to host multiple activities this week for all ages. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host a wide variety of programs for all ages the week of July 7, including nature story time, a do-it-yourself craft and a live-action game.

The following activities are planned the week of July 7 at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 7: Story Time at the Woodland, all ages. Enjoy nature-themed stories, music, a craft and a short hike at Nell’s Woodland. Registration is required.

1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 7: DM Apprenticeship, grades seven to 12. Learn how to run a Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

Available starting Monday, July 7: Monthly Kit: Watermelon, adults. Kits include refreshing recipes and a watermelon charm.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 8: Ready, Set, Read!, ages 3-5. Join for art-themed stories, songs and a craft.

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 8: Alice in Wonderland Mini-Golf, preschool to grade three. Take a trip down the rabbit hole with this themed mini golf course.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 9: Shake, Rattle, Read!, birth to 3 years. Enjoy pirate-themed stories, songs and a craft.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9: DIY No Sew Sock Bookworm, grades seven to 12. Create a cute reading buddy without using a sewing machine.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10: After-Hours Bingo, adults. Enjoy bingo with chances to win gift cards. Enter through the library annex doors on Washington Street.

10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 11: Nature Journaling at Nell’s, all ages. Take a short hike to sketch and learn about local plants and animals.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 11: Live Action Hungry Hungry Hippos, grades one to four. Become the hippo in this live-action version of the classic game.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a friendly environment with experienced crafters.