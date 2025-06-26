2025 All-BCR Boys Track & Field Team

Bureau Valley's Justin Moon competes in the long jump during the IHSA Class 1A Boys Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. He advanced to the finals at state using a PR of 12.93 meters (42-5 1/4) to finish 11th, leading the BCR Honor Roll. (Scott Anderson)

Editor’s note: The All-BCR Boys Track & Field Team represents all BCR honor roll leaders and state qualifiers from Amboy/La Moille/Ohio, Bureau Valley, Hall, Princeton and St. Bede.

Joel Billhorn (ALO/Sr.): The senior from Amboy led the BCR Honor Roll in three events, including the 400 meters, which he qualified for state and ran a time of 50.7 seconds. He was also the Honor Roll leader in the long jump at with his first jump of the season of 6.25 meters as well as the 200 (23.55).

Joel Billhorn

Ryan Bosi (Hall/Sr.): Bosi turned in the top 100 time of the year with a 11.50 to place third in the Illinois Valley Invite. He will run next year for Purdue University-Northwest.

Ryan Bosi

Jose Del La Torre (St. Bede/Jr.): The St. Bede junior cleared nine feet for the second time at sectional with a Honor Roll leading vault of 2.8 meters (9-2 1/4). Del La Torre placed third in the Tri-County Conference Meet.

Jose Del La Torre

Casey Etheridge (Princeton, jr.): A second-year track athlete, Etheridge ran a PR and Honor Roll best 40.85 in the 300 hurdles at the Class 2A Pontiac Sectional to qualify for state, where he placed 20th. He swept the Three Rivers Conference Meet hurdles titles, including a personal record 15.92 in the 110 hurdles.

Casey Etheridge

Landen Hoffman (Princeton, fr.): Hoffman made a name for himself as one of the state’s top discus throwers and freshman in the country. He won the Class 2A Pontiac Sectional title and was leading the state finals until the last throws, settling for second behind teammate Ian Morris with a PR of 52.39 meters (171-10 1/2). He was also crowned as Three Rivers Conference champion.

Landen Hoffman

Landon Hulsing (Bureau Valley, sr.): Hulsing saved his best for last as the Class 1A state discus champion with a PR and school record throw of 57.19 meters (187-8). He won the discus in 11 of 12 meets, including the Lincoln Trail Conference meet and the Mendota Don Gooden and Hall Rollie Morris invites. He also qualified for state in shot put for the first time as sectional runner-up and was the Honor Roll leader with a high jump of 1.91 meters (6-3 1 1/4).

Landon Hulsing

Greyson Marincic (St. Bede, sr.): The St. Bede senior capped his career with his first state medal, placing second at 1A state in the 110 hurdles with a PR of 14.79. He also qualified for state in both hurdles on time at the El Paso-Gridley Sectional. Marincic was a double Tri-County Conference champion by winning both hurdles events.

Greyson Marincic (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

Justin Moon (Bureau Valley, sr.): Moon made his way back to Charleston as the Rockridge Sectional runner-up in the triple jump. He advanced to the finals at state using a PR of 12.93 meters (42-5 1/4) to finish 11th. Moon was also crowned Lincoln Trail Conference champion.

Justin Moon (Photo provided by Heather Foster)

Maddox Moore (Bureau Valley/Jr.) - Moore went the distance for the top time in the 1,600 (4:49.34) and anchored the Storm’s 4x800 relay, which qualified for state.

Maddox Moore

Ian Morris (Princeton, sr.): Morris went out with a bang by winning the Class 2A state discus championship with a PR 53.58m (175-9) on his final throw. He hit a PR of 14.53 meters (47-8) in the shot put to take fifth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. Morris hopes to walk on to the track & field team at the Air Force Academy.

Ian Morris

Kaden Nauman (St. Bede, Sr.) - The St. Bede senior excelled in his first year out for track, qualifying for state in the 800 as the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional champion. Nauman, who placed 18th at state, used a Honor Roll top time of 2:02.7 to win the 800 at the Illinois Valley Meet. He was crowned Tri-County Conference champion in the 3,200.

Kaden Nauman

Henry Nichols (ALO/So.) - The sophomore from Amboy qualified for state in the 3,200 as sectional runner-up at Rockridge. He turned in an Honor Roll best 10:27.29 at the Rock Falls Invite.

Henry Nichols

Cade Odell (Princeton, sr.): Odell had a slow start to his senior season due to a shoulder injury from wrestling, but had a fast finish. He won the shot put in his first meet back at the Princeton Ferris Invite and also claimed the Three Rivers Conference championship. He capped his career by earning a fourth-place state medal in the Class 2A shot put for the second straight year with a season-best 16.06 meters (52-8 1/4).

Cade Odell

Andrew Roth (Bureau Valley/Jr.): Roth was runner-up in both hurdle events at the Class 1A Rockridge Sectional to qualify for state, including a PR of 41.97 in the 300 hurdles. He was Lincoln Trail Conference champion in the 110 hurdles and turned in a PR of 15.86 to place second at Kewanee’s Brockman Invite.

Andrew Roth

Jeremy Smith (Hall/Sr.): The Red Devils senior saved his best for last with a triple jump of 12.77 meters (41-10 1/2), good for 13th place at state. He was the sectional runner-up. He also long jumped and competed in every race from the 100 up to the 1,600 during the season.

Jeremy Smith (Photo provided by Hall High School)

RELAYS

Bureau Valley led the Honor Roll in all four relays, running season’s best at sectional in each, qualifying the 4x800 for state.

4x100 relay - BV turned in a season’s best 44.46, good for fifth at sectional with Roth, Keenyn Richter, Kai Walowski and Kyle Velasquez.

4x200 relay - Walowski and Velasquez joined Tucker Shane and Phineas Dexheimer for an Honor Roll best 1:35.78 at sectional.

4x400 relay - State qualifiers Roth and Moon teamed up with Alex Gallardo and Richter for a Honor Roll top time of 3:33.55.

4x800 relay - The Storm relay of brothers Alex and Adrian Gallardo, Nathan Siri and Moore qualified for state with an Honor Roll best time of 8:30.3, placing fourth at sectional.