Master Gardeners mark 50 years with community projects and tours

Volunteers from the Master Gardener program work together to maintain gardens at the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds and County Courthouse. (Photo provided by Bettyann Harriso)

University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners are rolling up their sleeves to clean up and plant at the Marshall-Putnam Fairgrounds and the county courthouse, adding fresh color and life just in time for summer events.

According to a news release, these projects are part of the ongoing efforts by Master Gardeners to maintain public spaces throughout Bureau, La Salle and Marshall-Putnam counties. These volunteers contribute countless hours each year to support community gardens, educate the public and share their passion for gardening.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Master Gardener program, a milestone being celebrated across Illinois with events and tours.

Locals are invited to explore community gardens and enjoy expert-led inspiration during the Northwest Region Garden Tours on Saturday, June 29. This event is free and open to the public. Participants are welcome to stop by any garden location that fits their schedule or spend the full day with Master Gardeners.

To sign up for the tour and learn more, visit: go.illinois.edu/mgnw50

If you will need accommodation in order to participate in Master Gardener workshops, please contact Bettyann Harrison at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

To learn more about the Master Gardener program, call University of Illinois Extension at 309-364-2356 or email Bettyann Harrison at bettyann@illinois.edu.