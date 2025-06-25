Local artists shine at the 67th Town & Country amateur art show in Ottawa

Illinois Valley artists had the opportunity to showcase their art during the 67th annual Town & Country Amateur Art Show. The show, which was organized by the Ottawa Art League, was held on Saturday, June 7, at Jeremiah Joe Coffee in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Illinois Valley artists had the opportunity to showcase their art during the 67th annual Town & Country Amateur Art Show.

The show, which was organized by the Ottawa Art League, was held on Saturday, June 7, at Jeremiah Joe Coffee in Ottawa.

The show was judged by Laurie Mullen, who has lived in the Illinois Valley her entire life. Laurie has been an Art Educator for 29 years and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from EIU and a Master’s Degree in Art Education from the U of I, according to a news release.

All Blue-Ribbon winners are eligible to participate in the State Town and Country Amateur Art Show in Champaign this fall, according to the release.

Ribbons were awarded for the Best of Show, 1st in Show, 2nd in Show and 3rd in Show. Also, each piece of art was awarded a Blue, Red or White ribbon.

Winners are listed below:

Best of Show

Carol Crane, of Peru

1st in Show

Nicole Pitstick, of Ottawa

2nd in Show

Reanna Pelszynski, of La Salle

3rd in Show

Edna Olson, of Hennepin

Ribbons

Nicole Pitstick, of Ottawa, was awarded two Blue Ribbons.

Edna Olson, of Hennepin, was awarded three Blue Ribbons

Carol Crane, of Peru, was awarded three Blue Ribbons

Susan Rohr, of Ottawa, was awarded two Blue Ribbons and one Red Ribbon.

Pat Rudzinski, of Oglesby, was awarded two Blue Ribbons and one Red Ribbon.

Tammy Zellers, of Ottawa, was awarded three Blue Ribbons.

Mary Kay Specht, of Ottawa, was awarded one Blue Ribbon and two Red Ribbons.

Tamara McNelis, of Earlville, was awarded two Blue Ribbons and one Red Ribbon.

Amber Kappelman, of Ottawa, was awarded two Blue Ribbons and one Red Ribbon.

Reanna Pelszynski, of La Salle, was awarded one Blue Ribbon and two Red Ribbons.

Nancy Nieslawski, of La Salle, was awarded two Blue Ribbons.