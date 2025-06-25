Local artists shine at the 67th Town & Country amateur art show in Ottawa

Illinois Valley artists had the opportunity to showcase their art during the 67th annual Town & Country Amateur Art Show.
The show, which was organized by the Ottawa Art League, was held on Saturday, June 7, at Jeremiah Joe Coffee in Ottawa.
The show was judged by Laurie Mullen, who has lived in the Illinois Valley her entire life. Laurie has been an Art Educator for 29 years and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from EIU and a Master’s Degree in Art Education from the U of I, according to a news release.
All Blue-Ribbon winners are eligible to participate in the State Town and Country Amateur Art Show in Champaign this fall, according to the release.
Ribbons were awarded for the Best of Show, 1st in Show, 2nd in Show and 3rd in Show. Also, each piece of art was awarded a Blue, Red or White ribbon.
Winners are listed below:
Best of Show
Carol Crane, of Peru
1st in Show
Nicole Pitstick, of Ottawa
2nd in Show
Reanna Pelszynski, of La Salle
3rd in Show
Edna Olson, of Hennepin
Ribbons
Nicole Pitstick, of Ottawa, was awarded two Blue Ribbons.
Edna Olson, of Hennepin, was awarded three Blue Ribbons
Carol Crane, of Peru, was awarded three Blue Ribbons
Susan Rohr, of Ottawa, was awarded two Blue Ribbons and one Red Ribbon.
Pat Rudzinski, of Oglesby, was awarded two Blue Ribbons and one Red Ribbon.
Tammy Zellers, of Ottawa, was awarded three Blue Ribbons.
Mary Kay Specht, of Ottawa, was awarded one Blue Ribbon and two Red Ribbons.
Tamara McNelis, of Earlville, was awarded two Blue Ribbons and one Red Ribbon.
Amber Kappelman, of Ottawa, was awarded two Blue Ribbons and one Red Ribbon.
Reanna Pelszynski, of La Salle, was awarded one Blue Ribbon and two Red Ribbons.
Nancy Nieslawski, of La Salle, was awarded two Blue Ribbons.