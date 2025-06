Mendota Historical Society will host Terry Johnson of Quilts of Valor at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 12 at 907 Washington St., Mendota. (Photo Provided by Mendota Historical Society)

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased on the Society’s website, mendotamuseums.org, or by calling 815-539-3373.