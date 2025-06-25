Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group to meet July 7 in Utica

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, July 7, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.at the Utica fire station, on Route 178 just south of Casey’s. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, July 7, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.at the Utica fire station, on Route 178 just south of Casey’s.

The guest speaker will be Lindsey Nordstrom, the owner and a Physical Therapist at Spry Physical Therapy and Geriatric Wellness Center in Ottawa. She is a Board Certified Physical Therapist and Advanced Exercise Expert for Aging Adults.

Nordstrom will be talking about services offered at Spry, as well as demonstrating the LSVT Big Program for Parkinson’s. She will also touch on suggestions to improve balance to prevent falls.

Spouses, caregivers, family and friends are welcome to attend. For information, call Sue at 815-434-7114. Parking and entry are in the back of the building.