Streator Unlimited to hold annual Fun Day celebration July 1

Ray's Rockets perform at last year's Streator Unlimited's Fun Day at City Park in Streator. This year's event will take place July 1. (Derek Barichello)

Streator Unlimited will hold its third annual Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, at City Park in Streator to celebrate the agency’s 60th anniversary with live music, food trucks and activities for all ages.

Similar to last year, this year’s celebration will feature live music by Ray’s Rockets, food trucks including Flo’s on Pulaski, Dig Doug’s and Cruise and Concessions. Games and activities will include returning favorites like balloon animals, face painting, temporary tattoos by the Screaming Eagles and the Sparrow’s Nest petting zoo.

Additional community groups and local organizations will offer arts and crafts stations throughout the park.

“Fun Day is our way of giving back to our consumers, our employees and their families with a day of fun,” Streator Unlimited representative Melanie Baron said. “We hope the general public can help us join in celebrating.”

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Food and concessions will be available for purchase, and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and their dancing shoes.

(File photo) Kyli Rhines has her face painted by Sha'ron Teamer during last year's Streator Unlimited's Fun Day at City Park in Streator. Kyli's brother Brayden (behind) waits his turn to go next. (Derek Barichello)

Streator Unlimited held a T-shirt fundraiser that has since been closed. However, Baron said donation boxes will be placed throughout the park on Tuesday for anyone who’d like to contribute toward Streator Unlimited’s mission.

Streator Unlimited’s mission is to help adults with disabilities by teaching skills that will enable them to reach their fullest potential, live as independently as possible and become integrated into the community.

For more information, visit Streator Unlimited’s Facebook page or contact the organization directly.