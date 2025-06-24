Reddick Library in Ottawa to host book clubs, karaoke and a foam party July 21–26

Reddick Library in Ottawa is set to host multiple activities next month for all ages. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will offer a full week of activities for all ages July 21–26, including book discussions, outdoor fun, teen karaoke and the summer reading finale.

The following activities are planned the week of July 21 at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, July 21: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. Discuss The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters. New members are welcome and copies are available for checkout.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 21: Messy Monday, all ages. Explore chalk activities outdoors (weather permitting). Wear clothes that can get dirty.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 22: Ready, Set, Read!, ages 3-5. Enjoy ice cream-themed stories, songs and a craft.

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 22: Tinker Time: Ramps and Rollers, grades K-2. Create slopes using everyday items and explore how things roll.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 23: Shake, Rattle, Read!, birth to 3 years. Enjoy R is for Rabbits-themed stories, songs and a craft.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 23: Bilingual Story Time, ages 3-5. Enjoy stories and songs in English and Spanish, make a craft and stay to play.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 24: Food for Thought Cookbook Club, adults. This month’s cookbook is PlantYou by Carleigh Bodrug.

5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 25: After Hours Teen Karaoke, grades 7-12. Sing your favorite songs with friends. Registration is required.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 26: Summer Reading Finale Party, all ages. Celebrate with a foam party sponsored by It’s My CU, games, crafts, face painting and food from Aussem Dogs.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 26: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun, welcoming environment.