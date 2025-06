The La Salle VFW, located at 2325 Donahue St., is trying to raise $25,000 to replace two large air conditioning units for the back hall. (Shaw file photo)

Illinois Valley Democrats will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St.

All Democrats are welcome and encouraged to attend. Food can be purchased through the La Salle VFW.