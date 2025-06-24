College news: Seven area graduates receive degrees from Iowa State

Seven area students were among nearly 4,600 graduates who received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 15-17.

They are:

Jillian Cihocki, Princeton, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Interior Design, Cum Laude

Kile David Egan, Walnut, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Claire Glaudel, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Magna Cum Laude

Sean M Fitzpatrick, Ohio, Ill., Bachelor of Science, Agronomy, Magna Cum Laude

Will Patrick Flanagan, LaMoille, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training Will and Master of Athletic Training, Athletic Training

Cali Ann McKibbon, of Annawan, Bachelor of Industrial Design, Industrial Design, Summa Cum Laude

Carli M Wright, Bradford, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy, Magna Cum Laude

Cole Royce Wright, Tiskilwa, Master of Science, Agronomy

Richards named to dean’s list at UW-La Crosse

Morgan Richards, a freshman Elementary/Middle Education and Special Education Major from Princeton, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2024-25 academic year.

Qualification for the dean’s list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned at least a 3.5 semester grade-point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Brooks named to dean’s list at McKendree

Caden Brooks of Princeton was named to the McKendree University spring 2025 semester dean’s list for earning a GPA of 3.60 or higher.