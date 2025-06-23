Service planned to honor OHS, MHS class of 1988 graduates, teachers

Marquette Academy High School in Ottawa, one of the two schools whose late Class of 1988 graduates and faculty will be honored during a public remembrance and bell ringing ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 2, at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

A remembrance ceremony honoring deceased classmates and educators from Ottawa High School and Marquette High School’s Class of 1988 will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa.

Thomas Luther, OHS Class of 1988 graduate, will officiate the service, which is open to the public in the Tranquility Garden near the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum.

“This is our first remembrance service, and it’s a chance for the community and former classmates to come together to reflect, honor, and remember,” Luther said in a statement.

The ceremony will include a reading of names and bell ringing in tribute to those who have passed.