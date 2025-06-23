June 23, 2025
Reddick Library in Ottawa to host story times, sloth visit, crafts and clubs July 1–5

Schedule features programs for all ages throughout the week

By Bill Freskos
Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick Library in Ottawa is set to host multiple activities this week for all ages. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host a wide variety of programs during the first week of July, including story times, a cupcake decorating challenge and a special visit from a live sloth.

The following activities are planned for the week of July 1 at the library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 1: Ready, Set, Read!, ages 3 to 5. Join the library for stories, songs and a fireworks-themed craft.

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 1: Nailed It!, grades 3 to 6. Test your decorating skills by recreating mini cupcake designs with Miss Robin. Supplies are limited; registration is required.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 2: Shake, Rattle, Read!, birth to 3 years. Enjoy summer food-themed stories, songs and a craft.

4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3: Stella the Sloth, all ages. Learn about sloths from Animal Quest, meet Stella up close, make a sloth craft, and enjoy a snow cone. Registration is required by calling 815-434-0509 or visiting the Circulation Desk.

Friday, July 4: Library closed for Independence Day.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 5: Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a relaxed setting with experienced crafters.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 5: Manga Club, grades 7 to 12. Discuss favorite manga and related anime series. This month’s topic is Attack on Titan.

