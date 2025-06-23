La Salle County sheriff begins 4th of July safety campaign

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday plans for Fourth of July traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers, running through July 7.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” said Sheriff Adam Diss. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use cannabis or other impairing substances.

“Our officers will be working diligently to keep impaired drivers off the road and ensure everyone is buckled up.”

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for the statewide effort.

To celebrate safely, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired. Other important tips include:

Give a designated driver your keys before going out

If impaired, call a taxi, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely

Use your community’s designated driver program

Report impaired drivers by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure all passengers wear seat belts

The campaigns are made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The enforcement efforts are complemented by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign, which emphasizes the serious consequences of impaired driving and other unsafe driving behaviors.