Safe Journeys to host workshop at Illinois Valley Community College on June 26

Safe Journeys, a domestic violence and sexual assault survivor support agency, is offering the workshop Grooming and Sexual Violence: It is Your Business, at Illinois Valley Community College on Thursday, June 26.

There will be a session for professionals from 1 to 4 p.m. and another session from 6 to 7 p.m. for parents and other community members. Neither session has a fee. However, people are asked to register by emailing susanb@safejourneysillinois.org.

The presenter, Michelle Denault, owner and founder of “Voices Carry, LLC,” is a survivor of educator sexual abuse and the creator of the training programs “Grooming 101 - A Predator’s Playbook” and “Grooming and Sexual Violence. It Is Your Business.”

According to a Safe Journey’s news release, in 2015, Denault’s perspective shifted dramatically when she realized that what she had believed was a “love relationship” with a trusted teacher was manipulation and abuse. Since then, she has been speaking out and advocating for change.

Safe Journeys provides free, confidential services in La Salle and Livingston Counties to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. They also provide psychoeducational services, on a sliding scale payment basis, to people who use violence in their intimate relationships. Safe Journeys can be reached 24/7 at 815-673-1555.

More information on the agency is also available on its website, safejourneysillinois.org.