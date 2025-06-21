Heat wave expected in Illinois Valley this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory covering northern Illinois, including La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.
The weather service warned of “oppressively hot and humid” weather and heat indices of more than 100 degrees. The heat wave was expected to last at least through Monday, and possibly until Wednesday.
The weather service advises people to limit outdoor activities, wear light clothing, wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and work outdoors early in the morning or very late in the evening.
Colling Centers
Cedar Point
Cedar Point Village Hall – Only available during power outage.
Earlville
Earlville Public Library – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, closed Thursdays and Sundays
La Salle
La Salle Public Library – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Marseilles
Marseilles Police Department – Call non-emergency number 815-795-2131
Marseilles City Hall - Weekdays until 4:30 p.m.
Marseilles Public Library – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday
Mendota
Graves-Hume Public Library - 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Oglesby
Oglesby City Hall – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. when heat index is 100 degrees
Oglesby Fire Department – After City Hall closes when heat index is 100 degrees
Ottawa
Ottawa Police/Fire Department - 24 hours in lobby
Ottawa City Hall – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Arukah Living Room – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week
Ottawa YMCA – Lobby area only, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
La Salle County Jail – 24 hours in lobby
PADS Shelter – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Food Pantry – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
Peru
Peru Public Library - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Seneca
Seneca Public Library – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Streator
Streator Public Library – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Utica
Utica Public Library – 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Utica Village Hall – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday
Wenona
Wenona Bicentennial Room – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., triggered by Excessive Heat Warning