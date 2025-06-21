Heat wave expected in Illinois Valley this weekend

Dangerous heat could sweep the Chicago region June 21-23, 2025. (graphic provided by National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory covering northern Illinois, including La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

The weather service warned of “oppressively hot and humid” weather and heat indices of more than 100 degrees. The heat wave was expected to last at least through Monday, and possibly until Wednesday.

The weather service advises people to limit outdoor activities, wear light clothing, wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and work outdoors early in the morning or very late in the evening.

Colling Centers

Cedar Point

Cedar Point Village Hall – Only available during power outage.

Earlville

Earlville Public Library – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, closed Thursdays and Sundays

La Salle

La Salle Public Library – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Marseilles

Marseilles Police Department – Call non-emergency number 815-795-2131

Marseilles City Hall - Weekdays until 4:30 p.m.

Marseilles Public Library – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday

Mendota

Graves-Hume Public Library - 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Oglesby

Oglesby City Hall – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. when heat index is 100 degrees

Oglesby Fire Department – After City Hall closes when heat index is 100 degrees

Ottawa

Ottawa Police/Fire Department - 24 hours in lobby

Ottawa City Hall – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Arukah Living Room – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week

Ottawa YMCA – Lobby area only, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

La Salle County Jail – 24 hours in lobby

PADS Shelter – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Food Pantry – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Peru

Peru Public Library - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Seneca

Seneca Public Library – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Streator

Streator Public Library – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Utica

Utica Public Library – 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Utica Village Hall – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

Wenona

Wenona Bicentennial Room – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., triggered by Excessive Heat Warning