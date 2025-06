Presenting the 2025 Times Girls Track and Field All-Area Honor Roll

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland’s Abbi Armstrong competes in long jump during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

The schools of The Times area sent plenty of athletes to the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Meet this spring, with Sandwich, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Somonauk/Leland, Marquette, Seneca, Earlville/Serena and Fieldcrest all represented in Charleston.

Here are those state qualifiers, the 2025 Times Girls Track and Field All-Area Honor Roll.

IHSA Girls State Track & Field Seneca’s Lila Coleman competes in the 4x400 relay during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

100 Dash

Abbi Armstrong, FCW, fr. – 1A state qualifier

200 Dash

Abbi Armstrong, FCW, fr. – 1A state qualifier, sectional champion

Alexis Punsalan, Somonauk/Leland, so. – 1A state qualifier, sectional runner-up

400 Run

Delanie Card, Sandwich, so. – 2A state qualifier, sectional champion

Lila Coleman, Seneca, jr. – 1A state qualifier, sectional champion

Maggie Jewett, Marquette, sr. – 1A state qualifier, sectional runner-up

800 Run

Finley Jobst, Earlville/Serena, so. – 1A state qualifier, sectional runner-up

1,600 Run

Sunny Weber, Sandwich, jr. – 2A state champion, state qualifier, sectional champion

Evelyn O’Connor, Seneca, sr. – 1A state qualifier, sectional runner-up

3,200 Run

Sunny Weber, Sandwich, jr. – 2A state champion, state qualifier, sectional champion

100 Hurdles

Alayla Harris, Sandwich, so. – 2A state qualifier

300 Hurdles

Macy Gochanour, Fieldcrest, jr. – 1A state qualifier

4x200 Relay

Newark (Tess Carlson, Isabella Creps, Malia Maddox, Addison Ness) – 1A state qualifier, sectional champion

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (Alivia Waschle, Kaylee Delheimer, Gabby Jacobs, Abbi Armstrong) – 1A state qualifier

4x400 Relay

Seneca (Lila Coleman, Evelyn O’Connor, Elsa Douglas, Julie Mueller) – 8th in 1A, state qualifier, sectional champ

Newark (Kyla Wesseh, Tess Carlson, Isabella Creps, Addison Ness) – 1A state qualifier, sectional runner-up

4x800 Relay

Sandwich (Joanna Rivera, Erin Lissman, Emily Urbanski, Kayla Kressin) – 2A state qualifier, sectional runner-up

Seneca (Evelyn O’Connor, Natalie Misener, Tenley Yandell, Lily Mueller) – 1A state qualifier, sectional champion

Long Jump

Abbi Armstrong, FCW, fr. – 7th in 1A, state qualifier, sectional champion

Lila Coleman, Seneca, jr. – 1A state qualifier, sectional champion

Triple Jump

Addison Ness, Newark, sr. – 1A state qualifier, sectional champion

Discus

Pru Mangan, Fieldcrest, jr. – 1A state qualifier, sectional runner-up

Shot Put

Gwen Jimenez, Marquette, so. – 1A state qualifier, sectional runner-up

Pole Vault

Alexis Punsalan, Somonauk/Leland, so. – 1A state champion, state qualifier, sectional runner-up

Tess Carlson, Newark, sr. – 1A state runner-up, state qualifier, sectional champion

Avery Aldridge, Seneca, fr. – 1A state qualifier