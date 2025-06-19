Princeton Youth Football League signups set for Saturday: Sports shorts, Thursday, June 19

Princeton Youth Football League will hold the first of two in-person signups and equipment pickup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the PYFL shed at Little Siberia Field in Princeton.

The second date will be Saturday, July 12, at the same time and location.

The first football practice will be on Monday, July 28, at Logan Junior High School.

The PYFL cheerleaders will hold their first practice on Wednesday, July 23, at the Bryant Field bleachers.

Walnut 3-on-3 Basketball to be held July 5

WALNUT – The 2025 Walnut Chamber of Commerce 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament for grades 5-8 will be held Saturday, July 5, on the Walnut Elementary School courts.

Cost is $80 per team and teams may sign up online. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. July 5, with games starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, call tournament director Brent Jamison at 815-866-9352.

Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS to run July 5

WALNUT – This year’s Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, July 5, at 323 S. Main St.

Registration costs $20 by June 27 and $25 after that. Register online at runsignup.com/walnut5kforALS.

For information, find Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS on social media.

Tiger Classic set for Aug. 16

PRINCETON - The 28th annual Tiger Classic sponsored by the Princeton Tiger Athletic Boosters Club will be held Aug. 16 at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

The four-person team entry fee of $350 includes gift bags, four drink tickets and four lunch tickets.

There are also sponsorships available, ranging from a $100 cart sponsor to Hall of Fame sponsor of $1,500 (only two available).

Registration will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, with tee off set for 9 a.m. To sign up to play or sponsor, contact Andrea Foster at ptabc.pres@gmail.com.