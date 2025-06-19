Police: Armed ATV rider picked up after street confrontation in Streator

Marcus Brewer, 27 of Streator, was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges after allegedly pointing a gun at people while riding an ATV. (Photo Provided By La Salle County Jail)

A Streator man faces multiple charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at people while riding an ATV through city streets Wednesday evening, according to news release from Streator police.

Marcus Brewer, 27, of Streator, was picked up after officers responded in the early evening hours Wednesday to calls of a man riding a white ATV and pointing a gun at people, according to the news release.

Officers located a man near the 300 block of South Everett Street, where he was seen moving an ATV into a backyard in town, according to the news release.

Police detained the man and later identified him as Brewer, according to the release.

According to the news release, before police searched him, Brewer admitted he had a firearm in his pocket; officers then recovered a six-shot .38-caliber revolver from his pants.

Brewer was taken to the Streator Police Department for processing and charged with aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a weapon, armed violence and operating an unlicensed motor vehicle on a roadway, according to the release.

He was transferred to the La Salle County Jail around midnight Thursday and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Friday.