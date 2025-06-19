Native American Artifact Show returns to Grand Bear Resort for 22nd year

Brian Sundberg and his son Sam look over arrowheads Sunday, July 18, 2021, during the Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show at Grand Bear Lodge. The show will return this year on Sunday, July 13 at Grand Bear Resort in Utica. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show will return for its 22nd year on Sunday, July 13, at Grand Bear Resort, 2643 Route 178, Utica.

The show will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will showcase more than 100 tables of authentic Native American artifacts on display by exhibitors from across the country, including many local collectors.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their artifact finds for free evaluation and identification by archaeologists from the Illinois State Archaeological Survey.

Only authentic artifacts are allowed in the show.

Hosted by Scott Carruthers and sponsored by the nonprofit Illinois State Archaeological Society, the show is free and open to the public.

For more information, call or text Carruthers at 815-252-1322.