Logan Philhower is first Storm baseball player named all-atate

Logan Philhower (19) of Bureau Valley pitches on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Putnam County High School in Granville. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Logan Philhower had a record-breaking junior season on the mound for Bureau Valley, setting school season records for strikeouts (103), ERA (1.58) and wins (eight).

Add to those accomplishments being the first Storm player to be named first-team all-state in Class 2A by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association.

St. Bede senior Alan Spencer, the BCR Player of the Year, was named IHSBCA All-State in Class 1A. He was joined on the 1A All-State Team by senior Sam Mitre and junior Alec Novotney of state champion Ottawa Marquette.

Putnam County junior Jonathan Stunkel received 1A honorable mention.

The all-state players will be honored before the July 29 White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.