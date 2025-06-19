Learn to create a healthy charcuterie board in July with Illinois Extension

This July, Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman will host three interactive charcuterie board classes across the Illinois Valley, according to an Illinois Extension news release.
Attendees will learn how to plan their next charcuterie board and discover ways to substitute calories and fats with healthier options.
Building Your Own Healthy Summer Charcuterie Board classes are offered at:
- 6 p.m. on July 2 at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. in Peru. Register at go.illinois.edu/summerboardperu or call 815-224-0894.
- 5:30 p.m. on July 23 at the Robert Rowe Library, 120 E Si Johnson Ave. in Sheridan. Register at go.illinois.edu/summerboardsheridan or call 815-224-0894.
- 1:30 p.m. on July 29 at the Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St. in Princeton. Register at go.illinois.edu/summerboardprinceton or call 815-224-0894.