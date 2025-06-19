Learn to create a healthy charcuterie board in July with Illinois Extension

Susan Glassman, Nutrition and Wellness Educator, stands in front of the charcuterie board she’ll be teaching others to create. (Photo provided by Karina Delgado)

This July, Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman will host three interactive charcuterie board classes across the Illinois Valley, according to an Illinois Extension news release.

Attendees will learn how to plan their next charcuterie board and discover ways to substitute calories and fats with healthier options.

Building Your Own Healthy Summer Charcuterie Board classes are offered at: