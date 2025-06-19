Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from May 19 through May 30, 2025.
Nathaniel Edward Friese of DeWitt, Iowa and Allison Renee Hughes of DeWitt, Iowa
Nicholas Vincent Smudzinski of Ottawa and Mackenzie Nicolle Killelea of Ottawa
Matthew Riley Janz of La Salle and Brianna Lynn Bertolino of La Salle
Gary Lee Morrill of Ottawa and Bobbi Jean Walker of Ottawa
Joseph Dale Pyszka of Spring Valley and Rebecca Louise Herrmann of Spring Valley
Michael George Schomig of Marseilles and Kassandra Renee Heck of Marseilles
Elliot Porter Davis of Chicago and Armando Roman of Chicago
Michael Raymond-Wilson Brown of Streator and Hanna Rose Kennedy of Streator
Jonathon David Thieme of Ottawa and Madison Lee Lowe of Ottawa
Darian Lee Tilley of Elwood and Alexa Raquel Meza of Elwood
Franklin Curtis Read of Plano and Laura Sue Stevenson of Plano
Samuel Shepard Zhongping Smith of Tyler, Texas and Francine Hope Brandt of Plainfield
Nathan Windham York of Somonauk and Janine Christine Zielinski of Somonauk
Timothy Patrick Kelley of Ottawa and Kathleen Marie Scott of Ottawa
Blair Michael Bickett of Peru and Callie Elizabeth Schmidt of Peru
Jason Arthur Dean of Mendota and Miranda Arlene Wamhoff of Mendota
Jacob Michael Masters of Coal City and Abbey Lyn Brown of Coal City
Roberto Andrew Mendoza of Streator and Madison Elizabeth Darm of Streator
Adam Lee Stewart of La Salle and Kristen Michelle Crabtree of La Salle
Kyle Robert Henson of Dwight and Ashley Kristine Slack of Dwight
Ryne Allan Benassi of La Salle and Mallory Koenig Ploch of La Salle
Mario Alberto Luna-Santos of Oglesby and Lisa Renee Matos of Peru
Skyler James Edwards of Peoria and Alycia Marie Perino of Peoria
John Taylor Mattson II of Morris and Laura Lea Nimke of Streator