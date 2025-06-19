Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from May 19 through May 30, 2025.

Nathaniel Edward Friese of DeWitt, Iowa and Allison Renee Hughes of DeWitt, Iowa

Nicholas Vincent Smudzinski of Ottawa and Mackenzie Nicolle Killelea of Ottawa

Matthew Riley Janz of La Salle and Brianna Lynn Bertolino of La Salle

Gary Lee Morrill of Ottawa and Bobbi Jean Walker of Ottawa

Joseph Dale Pyszka of Spring Valley and Rebecca Louise Herrmann of Spring Valley

Michael George Schomig of Marseilles and Kassandra Renee Heck of Marseilles

Elliot Porter Davis of Chicago and Armando Roman of Chicago

Michael Raymond-Wilson Brown of Streator and Hanna Rose Kennedy of Streator

Jonathon David Thieme of Ottawa and Madison Lee Lowe of Ottawa

Darian Lee Tilley of Elwood and Alexa Raquel Meza of Elwood

Franklin Curtis Read of Plano and Laura Sue Stevenson of Plano

Samuel Shepard Zhongping Smith of Tyler, Texas and Francine Hope Brandt of Plainfield

Nathan Windham York of Somonauk and Janine Christine Zielinski of Somonauk

Timothy Patrick Kelley of Ottawa and Kathleen Marie Scott of Ottawa

Blair Michael Bickett of Peru and Callie Elizabeth Schmidt of Peru

Jason Arthur Dean of Mendota and Miranda Arlene Wamhoff of Mendota

Jacob Michael Masters of Coal City and Abbey Lyn Brown of Coal City

Roberto Andrew Mendoza of Streator and Madison Elizabeth Darm of Streator

Adam Lee Stewart of La Salle and Kristen Michelle Crabtree of La Salle

Kyle Robert Henson of Dwight and Ashley Kristine Slack of Dwight

Ryne Allan Benassi of La Salle and Mallory Koenig Ploch of La Salle

Mario Alberto Luna-Santos of Oglesby and Lisa Renee Matos of Peru

Skyler James Edwards of Peoria and Alycia Marie Perino of Peoria

John Taylor Mattson II of Morris and Laura Lea Nimke of Streator