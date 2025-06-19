2025 Bureau County Junior High Track & Field Honor Roll

A look at this year’s individual Bureau County Junior High Track & Field Honor Roll leaders. Relay leaders are from the County Meet held on May 3 at Hall High School. Please report any changes to khieronymus@bcrnews.com
KEYS: + State qualifiers; ++ State medalist, +++ State champion
7TH GRADE BOYS
|Event
|Name/School
|Distance/Time
|Shot put
|+++William Nieto, DePue
|42-1 1/2
|Discus
|+Ethan Turpen, Princeton Logan
|129-0
|High jump
|++Talin Bland, Ladd
|4-11
|Long jump
|Sergio Penaloza-Morales, Spring Valley JFK
|15-0 3/4
|100 meters
|+Joel Alfaro, DePue
|12.89
|200 meters
|Kameron Baumgartner, Princeton Logan
|26.76
|400 meters
|+Christopher Morris, Bureau Valley
|1:01.19
|800 meters
|+Travis Birkey, Bureau Valley
|2:22.4
|1600 meters
|Theo Bonucci, Princeton Logan
|5:55.2
|110 hurdles
|Joel Alfaro, DePue
|19.24
|4x100 relay
|Ladd (Luaisa, Garcia, Dempsey, Gambiani)
|56.4
|4x200 relay
|DePue (Sosa, Nieto, Lopez, Raya-Morales)
|2:08.8
|4x400 relay
|Ladd (Gambiani, Stewart, Garcia, Dempsey)
|5:02.5
7TH GRADE GIRLS
|Event
|Name/School
|Distance/Time
|Shot put
|++Harper Sayler, Princeton Logan
|29-4
|Discus
|++Kinleigh Dall, Princeton Logan
|81-1
|High jump
|+++Lydia Kyle, Princeton Logan
|5-0
|Long jump
|Alexa Becker, Ladd
|12-10
|Pole vault
|++Kendall Keutzer, Princeton Logan
|7-5 3/4
|100 meters
|Viviana Verucchi, Spring Valley JFK
|14.03
|200 meters
|Viviana Verucchi, Spring Valley JFK
|28.94
|400 meters
|Lydia Kyle, Princeton Logan
|1:09.39
|800 meters
|Yazlin Mandjuano, Spring Valley JFK
|2:39.14
|1600 meters
|+Yazlin Mandjuano, Spring Valley JFK
|5:47.3
|110 hurdles
|+Lydia Kyle, Princeton Logan
|18.08
|4x100 relay
|Ladd (Becker, Kerr. E. Simpson, S. Simpson)
|1:00.7
|4x200 relay
|BV (Wilt, Crownover, Olson, Galassi)
|2:08.1
|4x400 relay
|LaMoille (Wendelken, Morrison, Kubat, Drummer)
|5:16.6
8TH GRADE BOYS
|Event
|Name/School
|Distance/Time
|Shot put
|Paxton Knudsen, Princeton Logan
|39-6 1/2
|Discus
|+Paxton Knudsen, Princeton Logan
|151-5
|High jump
|Logan Walter, Princeton Logan
|5-2 1/4
|Long jump
|Reece Pearson, Princeton Logan
|18-4 1/2
|100 meters
|Waylon Miller, Bureau Valley
|12.12
|200 meters
|+Waylon Miller, Bureau Valley
|25.20
|400 meters
|Gabe Heaton, Princeton Logan
|57.38
|800 meters
|Gavin Pistole, Bureau Valley
|2:22.01
|1600 meters
|Brady Gross, Princeton Logan
|5:43.6
|110 hurdles
|Logan Walter, Princeton Logan
|18.24
|4x100 relay
|BV (Smith, Brady, Kalaap, Miller)
|53.1
|4x200 relay
|Logan (Sandoval, Strouss, Elmore, Grey)
|1:55.6
|4x400 relay
|Logan (Cochran, Knaak, Strouss, DeRose)
|4:35.6
8TH GRADE GIRLS
|Event
|Name/School
|Distance/Time
|Shot put
|Avery Liebe, Ladd
|28-0 1/4
|Discus
|Kiley Johnson, Princeton Logan
|71-9
|High jump
|Lelia Acker, Princeton Logan
|4-11 3/4
|Long jump
|++Madyson Shipp, Bureau Valley
|16-1
|100 meters
|Ellie Longville, Princeton Logan
|13.49
|200 meters
|+Abby Stabler, Bureau Valley
|28.41
|400 meters
|Lenora Hopkins,Princeton Logan
|1:04.34
|800 meters
|Abby Stabler, Bureau Valley
|2:44.7
|1600 meters
|Harper Wetzell, Bureau Valley
|5:55.67
|110 hurdles
|RayyLee DePauw, Bureau Valley
|17.35
|4x100 relay
|JFK (Verucchi, Moore, Biagioni, Mandjuano)
|59.5
|4x200 relay
|BV (Stabler, King, Shipp, Endress)
|1:58.8
|4x400 relay
|JFK (Moore, Mandjano, Biagioni, Verucchi)
|4:50.1