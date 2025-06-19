2025 Bureau County Junior High Track & Field Honor Roll

LaMoille was the 7th grade champion in the 4x400 relay with Dakota Wendelken (from left), Evelyn Morrison, Cali Kubat and Claire Drummer. (Photo provided)

A look at this year’s individual Bureau County Junior High Track & Field Honor Roll leaders. Relay leaders are from the County Meet held on May 3 at Hall High School. Please report any changes to khieronymus@bcrnews.com

KEYS: + State qualifiers; ++ State medalist, +++ State champion

7TH GRADE BOYS

Event Name/School Distance/Time Shot put +++William Nieto, DePue 42-1 1/2 Discus +Ethan Turpen, Princeton Logan 129-0 High jump ++Talin Bland, Ladd 4-11 Long jump Sergio Penaloza-Morales, Spring Valley JFK 15-0 3/4 100 meters +Joel Alfaro, DePue 12.89 200 meters Kameron Baumgartner, Princeton Logan 26.76 400 meters +Christopher Morris, Bureau Valley 1:01.19 800 meters +Travis Birkey, Bureau Valley 2:22.4 1600 meters Theo Bonucci, Princeton Logan 5:55.2 110 hurdles Joel Alfaro, DePue 19.24 4x100 relay Ladd (Luaisa, Garcia, Dempsey, Gambiani) 56.4 4x200 relay DePue (Sosa, Nieto, Lopez, Raya-Morales) 2:08.8 4x400 relay Ladd (Gambiani, Stewart, Garcia, Dempsey) 5:02.5

7TH GRADE GIRLS

Event Name/School Distance/Time Shot put ++Harper Sayler, Princeton Logan 29-4 Discus ++Kinleigh Dall, Princeton Logan 81-1 High jump +++Lydia Kyle, Princeton Logan 5-0 Long jump Alexa Becker, Ladd 12-10 Pole vault ++Kendall Keutzer, Princeton Logan 7-5 3/4 100 meters Viviana Verucchi, Spring Valley JFK 14.03 200 meters Viviana Verucchi, Spring Valley JFK 28.94 400 meters Lydia Kyle, Princeton Logan 1:09.39 800 meters Yazlin Mandjuano, Spring Valley JFK 2:39.14 1600 meters +Yazlin Mandjuano, Spring Valley JFK 5:47.3 110 hurdles +Lydia Kyle, Princeton Logan 18.08 4x100 relay Ladd (Becker, Kerr. E. Simpson, S. Simpson) 1:00.7 4x200 relay BV (Wilt, Crownover, Olson, Galassi) 2:08.1 4x400 relay LaMoille (Wendelken, Morrison, Kubat, Drummer) 5:16.6

8TH GRADE BOYS

Event Name/School Distance/Time Shot put Paxton Knudsen, Princeton Logan 39-6 1/2 Discus +Paxton Knudsen, Princeton Logan 151-5 High jump Logan Walter, Princeton Logan 5-2 1/4 Long jump Reece Pearson, Princeton Logan 18-4 1/2 100 meters Waylon Miller, Bureau Valley 12.12 200 meters +Waylon Miller, Bureau Valley 25.20 400 meters Gabe Heaton, Princeton Logan 57.38 800 meters Gavin Pistole, Bureau Valley 2:22.01 1600 meters Brady Gross, Princeton Logan 5:43.6 110 hurdles Logan Walter, Princeton Logan 18.24 4x100 relay BV (Smith, Brady, Kalaap, Miller) 53.1 4x200 relay Logan (Sandoval, Strouss, Elmore, Grey) 1:55.6 4x400 relay Logan (Cochran, Knaak, Strouss, DeRose) 4:35.6

8TH GRADE GIRLS