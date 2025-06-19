June 19, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

2025 Bureau County Junior High Track & Field Honor Roll

By Kevin Hieronymus
LaMoille was the 7th grade champion in the 4x400 relay with Dakota Wendelken (from left), Evelyn Morrison, Cali Kubat and Claire Drummer.

LaMoille was the 7th grade champion in the 4x400 relay with Dakota Wendelken (from left), Evelyn Morrison, Cali Kubat and Claire Drummer. (Photo provided)

A look at this year’s individual Bureau County Junior High Track & Field Honor Roll leaders. Relay leaders are from the County Meet held on May 3 at Hall High School. Please report any changes to khieronymus@bcrnews.com

KEYS: + State qualifiers; ++ State medalist, +++ State champion

7TH GRADE BOYS

EventName/SchoolDistance/Time
Shot put+++William Nieto, DePue42-1 1/2
Discus+Ethan Turpen, Princeton Logan129-0
High jump++Talin Bland, Ladd4-11
Long jumpSergio Penaloza-Morales, Spring Valley JFK15-0 3/4
100 meters+Joel Alfaro, DePue12.89
200 metersKameron Baumgartner, Princeton Logan26.76
400 meters+Christopher Morris, Bureau Valley1:01.19
800 meters+Travis Birkey, Bureau Valley2:22.4
1600 metersTheo Bonucci, Princeton Logan5:55.2
110 hurdlesJoel Alfaro, DePue19.24
4x100 relayLadd (Luaisa, Garcia, Dempsey, Gambiani)56.4
4x200 relayDePue (Sosa, Nieto, Lopez, Raya-Morales)2:08.8
4x400 relayLadd (Gambiani, Stewart, Garcia, Dempsey) 5:02.5

7TH GRADE GIRLS

EventName/SchoolDistance/Time
Shot put++Harper Sayler, Princeton Logan29-4
Discus++Kinleigh Dall, Princeton Logan81-1
High jump+++Lydia Kyle, Princeton Logan5-0
Long jumpAlexa Becker, Ladd12-10
Pole vault++Kendall Keutzer, Princeton Logan7-5 3/4
100 metersViviana Verucchi, Spring Valley JFK14.03
200 metersViviana Verucchi, Spring Valley JFK28.94
400 metersLydia Kyle, Princeton Logan1:09.39
800 metersYazlin Mandjuano, Spring Valley JFK2:39.14
1600 meters+Yazlin Mandjuano, Spring Valley JFK5:47.3
110 hurdles+Lydia Kyle, Princeton Logan18.08
4x100 relayLadd (Becker, Kerr. E. Simpson, S. Simpson)1:00.7
4x200 relayBV (Wilt, Crownover, Olson, Galassi)2:08.1
4x400 relayLaMoille (Wendelken, Morrison, Kubat, Drummer)5:16.6

8TH GRADE BOYS

EventName/SchoolDistance/Time
Shot putPaxton Knudsen, Princeton Logan39-6 1/2
Discus+Paxton Knudsen, Princeton Logan151-5
High jumpLogan Walter, Princeton Logan5-2 1/4
Long jumpReece Pearson, Princeton Logan18-4 1/2
100 metersWaylon Miller, Bureau Valley12.12
200 meters+Waylon Miller, Bureau Valley25.20
400 metersGabe Heaton, Princeton Logan57.38
800 metersGavin Pistole, Bureau Valley2:22.01
1600 metersBrady Gross, Princeton Logan5:43.6
110 hurdlesLogan Walter, Princeton Logan18.24
4x100 relayBV (Smith, Brady, Kalaap, Miller)53.1
4x200 relayLogan (Sandoval, Strouss, Elmore, Grey)1:55.6
4x400 relayLogan (Cochran, Knaak, Strouss, DeRose)4:35.6

8TH GRADE GIRLS

EventName/SchoolDistance/Time
Shot putAvery Liebe, Ladd28-0 1/4
DiscusKiley Johnson, Princeton Logan71-9
High jumpLelia Acker, Princeton Logan4-11 3/4
Long jump++Madyson Shipp, Bureau Valley16-1
100 metersEllie Longville, Princeton Logan13.49
200 meters+Abby Stabler, Bureau Valley28.41
400 metersLenora Hopkins,Princeton Logan1:04.34
800 metersAbby Stabler, Bureau Valley2:44.7
1600 metersHarper Wetzell, Bureau Valley5:55.67
110 hurdlesRayyLee DePauw, Bureau Valley17.35
4x100 relayJFK (Verucchi, Moore, Biagioni, Mandjuano)59.5
4x200 relayBV (Stabler, King, Shipp, Endress)1:58.8
4x400 relayJFK (Moore, Mandjano, Biagioni, Verucchi)4:50.1
Have a Question about this article?