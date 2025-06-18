Streator shooting suspect indicted on attempted murder

Luis Urena already is accused of shooting a Streator woman in the neck. Now, prosecutors allege he tried to kill her.

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and indicted the 21-year-old Streator man on four felonies, including a new count of attempted murder. The charge is a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation, but with firearm enhancements that could extend his sentencing range to 55 years.

Urena also is charged with two counts of home invasion and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, all Class X felonies.

Urena was previously scheduled for a detention hearing at 11 a.m. June 26 in La Salle County Circuit Court before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.

According to police reports and court records, the woman told police that on May 25 she heard a knock on the door of her residence in the 500 block of Illinois Street. The man standing in her doorway fired a shot that struck her in the neck. No motive has so far been disclosed.

Police initially described the wound as “life threatening” but the woman.