Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Carrol Happ, Teacher of the Year

Dani Holland of Walls 102/Shaw Local Radio talks about the official winner of this year’s Teacher Of The Year Award. This year’s winner is Carrol Happ, a third grade teacher from Northview School in Peru. One of her students, Isla Stewart nominated her. She was awarded $1,000 from S.G.K.R. Injury Attorneys.

Teacher of the Year is sponsored by S.G.K.R Injury Attorneys & Peru Hy-Vee.

