June 18, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Carrol Happ, Teacher of the Year

By John Sahly
Matt Rundio (S.G.K.R), Carrol Happ (teacher from Northview), Sara McDonald (principle), and Isla Stewart (student) (Dani Holland)

Listen to "Carrol Happ, Teacher of the Year" on Spreaker.

Dani Holland of Walls 102/Shaw Local Radio talks about the official winner of this year’s Teacher Of The Year Award. This year’s winner is Carrol Happ, a third grade teacher from Northview School in Peru. One of her students, Isla Stewart nominated her. She was awarded $1,000 from S.G.K.R. Injury Attorneys.

Teacher of the Year is sponsored by S.G.K.R Injury Attorneys & Peru Hy-Vee.

Zane Trumann (dj) Dani Holland (dj/program director), Matt Rundio (S.G.K.R), Carrol Happ (teacher), Isla Stewart (student), and Connor Hopkins (dj) (Dani Holland)

