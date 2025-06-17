Spring Valley approves redevelopment grant for St. Paul Street property

The building at 220 W. St. Paul St. in Spring Valley is set for improvements after the Spring Valley City Council approved a $7,500 redevelopment grant and authorized curb, driveway, and sidewalk repairs. Elite Seamless Gutters is expected to relocate its business to the renovated site. (Bill Freskos)

The Spring Valley City Council approved a redevelopment grant and curb repair on Monday for a long-vacant building at 220 W. St. Paul St in downtown Spring Valley.

Elite Seamless Gutters, a home-improvement company specializing in seamless gutter installation, as well as tree trimming, siding, and deck building, is expected to move into the downtown building, which is being renovated by owner John French.

One measure provides French a $7,500 redevelopment grant for the project, while another allows for replacing a damaged curb, part of the driveway and the sidewalk.

The building is not yet an active business site, Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson said, but French is working to rehabilitate the space and eventually relocate part of his business there.

Elite Seamless Gutters is currently located at 125 E. Dakota St.

“He wants to make it more presentable,” Malooley Thompson said. “New windows are part of the grant request, and he also plans to stone the front and do driveway improvements to help make it look nice downtown.”

To qualify for the full $7,500 grant, applicants must show at least $10,000 in project costs.

Malooley Thompson said French’s application met the threshold, with proposed window costs alone totaling nearly $1,800.

There’s no official opening date yet for the relocation, but the hope is to complete the major exterior work this summer.