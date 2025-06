Ottawa’s Piper Lewis fields a ground ball at shortstop in a game this past season against Sycamore at Ottawa High School. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Four Times area softball players were named to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State team in Class 3A, released late Sunday.

Ottawa sophomore shortstop Piper Lewis was selected to the second team, while sophomore pitcher Addie Russell and sophomore catcher Bobbi Snook were both third team honorees.

Streator senior pitcher Makenna Ondrey was tabbed for the third team.