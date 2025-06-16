Princeton Rotary Club awards Swan-Eickmeier scholarships

Participating in the Princeton Rotary Clubs scholarship announcement are (back from left) Joanne Sheldon (Grants/Scholarship Committee), Luke Smith, Josiah Gale, Gavin Pinter (front row) Emilee Merkel, Ashlynn Weber, Ellie Harp, Grace Killin, Michael Stutzke (Grants/Scholarship Committee), and Joe Park (Grants/Scholarship Committee). Not pictured is Kamryn Patterson and Grants/Scholarship Committee members Jeff Dzik, Derek Fetzer, Tracy Grimmer, and Judd Lusher. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright )

Princeton Rotary Club recently awarded Swan-Eickmeier scholarships to Princeton High School graduates.

The scholarships are named for Roger Swan and Roger Eickmeier, longtime members of the local Rotary club and leaders in the community. Applicants must be graduating seniors of the Princeton School District.

The recipients of the four-year scholarships in the amount of $2,000 were Ellie Harp, Emilee Merkel, Kamryn Patterson and Gavin Pinter. Recipients must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, at least 30 documented community service hours and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the fall of 2025.

The recipients of the community college scholarship in the amount of $2,000 were Josiah Gale, Grace Killin, Luke Smith and Ashlynn Weber. Students must have a GPA of 3.25 or higher, at least 30 documented community service hours and enrolled in a community or private two-year college.

Funds for the scholarships were raised through various events throughout the year. Since 2001, Princeton Rotary Club has awarded $111,500.

For more information, visit princetonrotaryclub.com or the rotary club’s Facebook page.